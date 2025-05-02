Why Consumer Goods Maker Church & Dwight Stock Fell On Thursday?

Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD shares fell on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter FY25 earnings.

The company’s first-quarter revenue declined 2.4% year-on-year to $1.47 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Organic sales decreased 1.2% due to a 1.4% lower volume.

The household and specialty products maker reported adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents, which beat the consensus of 90 cents.

Net sales from Consumer Domestic decreased by 3%, Consumer International grew by 2.7%, and Specialty Products declined by 9.3%.

Gross profit decreased 3.9% to $659.6 million, with the gross margin contracting 70 basis points YoY to 45%. Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the consensus estimate of $0.90.

Operating income for the quarter fell 3.2% to $295.3, with an operating margin of 20.1%.

The company held $964.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December-end. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $185.7 million.

While the tariff situation remains fluid, the company is currently projecting a 12-month run-rate gross tariff exposure of approximately $190 million.

Outlook: Church & Dwight lowered the FY25 adjusted EPS outlook from $3.68 – $3.72 to $3.44 – $3.51 compared to an estimate of $3.69. The company also cut the FY25 organic sales growth guidance from 3% – 4% to flat – 2%.

For the second quarter, Church & Dwight anticipates organic growth of (-2)% to flat and adjusted EPS of $0.85.

Price Action: CHD shares traded lower by 6.62% at $92.76 at last check Thursday.

