Why Consumer Goods Maker Church & Dwight Stock Fell On Thursday?

Zinger Key Points
- Church & Dwight missed Q1 FY25 revenue estimates, posting a 2.4% drop to $1.47 billion.
- Church & Dwight The company cut full-year EPS guidance to $3.44–$3.51.
- Learn the top momentum trading strategies for today’s whipsaw market, live with Chris Capre on Sunday, May 4 at 1 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD shares fell on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter FY25 earnings.
The company’s first-quarter revenue declined 2.4% year-on-year to $1.47 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Organic sales decreased 1.2% due to a 1.4% lower volume.
The household and specialty products maker reported adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents, which beat the consensus of 90 cents.
Net sales from Consumer Domestic decreased by 3%, Consumer International grew by 2.7%, and Specialty Products declined by 9.3%.
Also Read: Starbucks Faces Brand, Margin Headwinds As Analysts React To Disappointing Q2
Gross profit decreased 3.9% to $659.6 million, with the gross margin contracting 70 basis points YoY to 45%. Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the consensus estimate of $0.90.
Operating income for the quarter fell 3.2% to $295.3, with an operating margin of 20.1%.
The company held $964.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December-end. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $185.7 million.
While the tariff situation remains fluid, the company is currently projecting a 12-month run-rate gross tariff exposure of approximately $190 million.
Outlook: Church & Dwight lowered the FY25 adjusted EPS outlook from $3.68 – $3.72 to $3.44 – $3.51 compared to an estimate of $3.69. The company also cut the FY25 organic sales growth guidance from 3% – 4% to flat – 2%.
For the second quarter, Church & Dwight anticipates organic growth of (-2)% to flat and adjusted EPS of $0.85.
Price Action: CHD shares traded lower by 6.62% at $92.76 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Image Via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.