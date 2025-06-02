June 2, 2025 8:56 AM 2 min read

This Nucor Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic upgraded the rating for Nucor NUE from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $145. Nucor shares closed at $109.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger upgraded Saia, Inc. SAIA from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $387 to $410. Saia shares closed at $264.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $100 to $114. Church & Dwight shares closed at $98.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded The Boeing Company BA from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $185 to $260. Boeing shares closed at $207.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore upgraded the rating for Rollins, Inc. ROL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $65. Rollins shares closed at $57.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

