This Nucor Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic upgraded the rating for Nucor NUE from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $145. Nucor shares closed at $109.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger upgraded Saia, Inc. SAIA from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $387 to $410. Saia shares closed at $264.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc . CHD from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $100 to $114. Church & Dwight shares closed at $98.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded The Boeing Company BA from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $185 to $260. Boeing shares closed at $207.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore upgraded the rating for Rollins, Inc. ROL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $65. Rollins shares closed at $57.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

