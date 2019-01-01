Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 7.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.71
|0.70
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.80
|0.76
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|1.35B
|1.28B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.37B
|1.31B
|1.27B
|1.24B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Church & Dwight Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Church & Dwight Co Questions & Answers
Church & Dwight Co (CHD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
The Actual Revenue was $898M, which missed the estimate of $903.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.