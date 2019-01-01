QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/109K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.82 - 9.94
Mkt Cap
51.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
15.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 2:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 2:44PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 12:43PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Capstone Green Energy Corp is the producer of low-emission microturbine systems.The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications. Capstone Turbine's products include onboard generation for hybrid electric vehicles; conversion of oil field and biomass waste gases into electricity; combined heat, power, and chilling solutions; capacity addition; and standby power.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240-0.340 -0.1000
REV19.610M20.609M999.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capstone Green Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capstone Green Energy's (CGRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capstone Green Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)?

A

The stock price for Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is $3.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capstone Green Energy.

Q

When is Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) reporting earnings?

A

Capstone Green Energy’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capstone Green Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) operate in?

A

Capstone Green Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.