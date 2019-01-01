CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CFBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.67% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) was provided by Piper Sandler, and CF Bankshares initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CF Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CF Bankshares was filed on September 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CF Bankshares (CFBK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price CF Bankshares (CFBK) is trading at is $20.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
