ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CF Bankshares
(NASDAQ:CFBK)
21.00
-0.08[-0.38%]
At close: May 27
20.34
-0.6600[-3.14%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low21 - 21.21
52 Week High/Low18.25 - 23.99
Open / Close21.08 / 21
Float / Outstanding3.9M / 6.5M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 4.1K
Mkt Cap136.6M
P/E8.4
50d Avg. Price21.39
Div / Yield0.16/0.76%
Payout Ratio5.6
EPS0.7
Total Float3.9M

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CF Bankshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.690

Quarterly Revenue

$11.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$11.7M

Earnings Recap

 

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CF Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 5.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $5.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CF Bankshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.36 0.51 0.94
EPS Actual 0.68 0.61 0.52 0.96
Revenue Estimate 13.70M 11.80M 15.40M 18.50M
Revenue Actual 12.35M 12.49M 11.99M 16.85M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CF Bankshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

CF Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) reporting earnings?
A

CF Bankshares (CFBK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were CF Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:CFBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.