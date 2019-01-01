CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Earnings

CF Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 5.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $5.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CF Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.36 0.51 0.94 EPS Actual 0.68 0.61 0.52 0.96 Revenue Estimate 13.70M 11.80M 15.40M 18.50M Revenue Actual 12.35M 12.49M 11.99M 16.85M

