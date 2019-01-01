Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Cerner beat estimated earnings by 2.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $42.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cerner's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.82
|0.76
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|0.86
|0.80
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|1.49B
|1.45B
|1.44B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|1.45B
|1.47B
|1.46B
|1.39B
