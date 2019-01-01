|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Codiak BioSciences.
The latest price target for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) was reported by Wedbush on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CDAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 395.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is $4.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Codiak BioSciences.
Codiak BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Codiak BioSciences.
Codiak BioSciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.