Codiak BioSciences Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. The company have utilized engEx Platform to generate a pipeline of engineered exosomes, aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, including oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease, infectious disease and rare disease.

Codiak BioSciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codiak BioSciences's (CDAK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Codiak BioSciences.

Q

What is the target price for Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) was reported by Wedbush on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CDAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 395.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)?

A

The stock price for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is $4.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codiak BioSciences.

Q

When is Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) reporting earnings?

A

Codiak BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codiak BioSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) operate in?

A

Codiak BioSciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.