Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ:CCEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ: CCEP) was reported by B of A Securities on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting CCEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.08% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ: CCEP) was provided by B of A Securities, and Coca-Cola Europacific maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Coca-Cola Europacific, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Coca-Cola Europacific was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $68.00 to $55.00. The current price Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) is trading at is $53.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
