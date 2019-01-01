CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CBIZ
CBIZ Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) was reported by William Blair on September 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CBZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) was provided by William Blair, and CBIZ initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CBIZ, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CBIZ was filed on September 18, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 18, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CBIZ (CBZ) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price CBIZ (CBZ) is trading at is $41.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
