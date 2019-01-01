ñol

Community Bank System
(NYSE:CBU)
66.30
0.60[0.91%]
At close: May 27
66.33
0.0300[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low65.44 - 66.35
52 Week High/Low62.08 - 82.1
Open / Close66.07 / 66.33
Float / Outstanding39M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.147.1K / 232.4K
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E19.68
50d Avg. Price67.2
Div / Yield1.72/2.59%
Payout Ratio50.74
EPS0.87
Total Float39M

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Community Bank System reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.870

Quarterly Revenue

$160.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$160.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was up $8.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.81 0.82 0.80
EPS Actual 0.81 0.83 0.88 0.97
Revenue Estimate 158.14M 152.47M 151.69M 153.79M
Revenue Actual 159.68M 156.92M 151.56M 152.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Community Bank System Questions & Answers

Q
When is Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reporting earnings?
A

Community Bank System (CBU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Q
What were Community Bank System’s (NYSE:CBU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $129.3M, which beat the estimate of $121.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.