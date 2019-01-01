Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $8.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.81
|0.82
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.83
|0.88
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|158.14M
|152.47M
|151.69M
|153.79M
|Revenue Actual
|159.68M
|156.92M
|151.56M
|152.49M
Community Bank System (CBU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.60.
The Actual Revenue was $129.3M, which beat the estimate of $121.6M.
