Jim Cramer Recommends Selling This Stock: 'No One Ever Likes Me To Say Anything Bad' About This Company

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canoo Inc. GOEV is losing money. "We’re done with those stocks that just lose money," he added.

When asked about MannKind Corp MNKD, Cramer said, "No one ever likes me to say anything bad about Mannkind…What happens if it’s not a good company? To me it does." He therefore recommended selling the stock.

Cramer said he likes Hancock Whitney Corporation HWC. "I think you’ve got a winner there," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said Verizon Communications Inc VZ is going nowhere. "I’m not saying sell, sell, sell. I’m saying hold, hold, hold," he added.

Cramer said he likes Community Bank System Inc CBU very much. He recommended owning the stock "right here, right now."

When asked about Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR, Cramer said, "If you want to be in that business, I like Tesla, Inc. TSLA, and yes, someone give some love to Ford Motor Company F."

Cramer said Trade Desk Inc TTD CEO Jeff Green is "terrific, but the fact is, the overvalued tech stocks are not where to be."

Photo via Shutterstock.