Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1.37
Mkt Cap
26.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.6
EPS
0.02
Shares
84.8M
Outstanding
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc is a bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

Cathedra Bitcoin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cathedra Bitcoin (OTCQX: CBTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cathedra Bitcoin's (CBTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cathedra Bitcoin.

Q

What is the target price for Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cathedra Bitcoin

Q

Current Stock Price for Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF)?

A

The stock price for Cathedra Bitcoin (OTCQX: CBTTF) is $0.31012 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cathedra Bitcoin.

Q

When is Cathedra Bitcoin (OTCQX:CBTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Cathedra Bitcoin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cathedra Bitcoin.

Q

What sector and industry does Cathedra Bitcoin (CBTTF) operate in?

A

Cathedra Bitcoin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.