Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Deal Drives Sharp Post-Market Move

The agreement, signed on Thursday, would merge Sphere’s Nasdaq listing and balance sheet with Cathedra’s four-data-center portfolio, creating a projected 53 MW, five-site platform across Iowa, Kentucky and Tennessee.

What Anchors The Combined Entity

Under the terms of the agreement, Cathedra security holders will receive Sphere common shares totaling approximately 49% of the combined company’s issued and outstanding share capital following closing, on a partially diluted basis.

Cathedra CEO Joel Block is set to lead the merged entity, with Sphere CEO and CFO Kurt Kalbfleisch stepping down as CEO to remain as CFO of the combined company.

“This Transaction represents an important milestone for Sphere,” Kalbfleisch said in the company’s release.

Sphere stated that the combined company expects to capitalize on a pipeline exceeding 100 MW of potential infrastructure expansion opportunities, with plans to evaluate selective expansion into high-performance compute and AI infrastructure.

The combined entity is also expected to keep Sphere's name and remain listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "ANY."

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Sphere 3D has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and a 52-week trading range of $12.60 to $1.08.

The Bitcoin miner’s stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.32.

ANY has dropped 75.25% over the past 12 months, underscoring challenges for its longer-term outlook.

Price Action: ANY closed the regular session at $1.46, up 5.80%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is positioned about 3% above its 52-week low, very close to the bottom of its yearly range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ANY has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Andrey_Popov on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.