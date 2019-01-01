Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.710
Quarterly Revenue
$41.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$41.6M
Earnings History
Capital Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) reporting earnings?
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Capital Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CBNK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
