Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CBNK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.64% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Capital Bancorp upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Capital Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Capital Bancorp was filed on October 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Capital Bancorp (CBNK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Capital Bancorp (CBNK) is trading at is $22.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
