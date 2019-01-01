Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) was reported by DA Davidson on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting CBAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) was provided by DA Davidson, and Colony Bankcorp initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Colony Bankcorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Colony Bankcorp was filed on January 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) is trading at is $16.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
