Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$28.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Colony Bankcorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Colony Bankcorp Questions & Answers
When is Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) reporting earnings?
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.33.
What were Colony Bankcorp’s (NASDAQ:CBAN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
