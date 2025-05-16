May 16, 2025 11:23 AM 2 min read

This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the rating for Pentair plc PNR from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $90 to $113. Pentair shares closed at $97.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $272 to $357. Caterpillar shares closed at $349.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded the rating for United Rentals, Inc. URI from Sell to Neutral and boosted the price target from $485 to $780. United Rentals shares closed at $713.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Terex Corporation TEX from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $34 to $48. Terex shares closed at $46.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst John Lam upgraded the rating for KE Holdings Inc. BEKE from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $22.1 to $23. KE Holdings shares closed at $19.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

