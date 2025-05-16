This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the rating for Pentair plc PNR from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $90 to $113. Pentair shares closed at $97.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $272 to $357. Caterpillar shares closed at $349.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded the rating for United Rentals, Inc. URI from Sell to Neutral and boosted the price target from $485 to $780. United Rentals shares closed at $713.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Terex Corporation TEX from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $34 to $48. Terex shares closed at $46.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst John Lam upgraded the rating for KE Holdings Inc. BEKE from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $22.1 to $23. KE Holdings shares closed at $19.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

