Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Caterpillar beat estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.6.
Revenue was up $1.70 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 5.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.26
|2.20
|2.38
|1.94
|EPS Actual
|2.69
|2.66
|2.60
|2.87
|Revenue Estimate
|13.15B
|12.48B
|12.58B
|11.09B
|Revenue Actual
|13.80B
|12.40B
|12.89B
|11.89B
Earnings History
