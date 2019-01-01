Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caterpillar beat estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.6.

Revenue was up $1.70 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 5.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.26 2.20 2.38 1.94 EPS Actual 2.69 2.66 2.60 2.87 Revenue Estimate 13.15B 12.48B 12.58B 11.09B Revenue Actual 13.80B 12.40B 12.89B 11.89B

