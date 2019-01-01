Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 8
EPS
$1.710
Quarterly Revenue
$3B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Casey's General Stores using advanced sorting and filters.
Casey's General Stores Questions & Answers
When is Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reporting earnings?
Casey's General Stores (CASY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.76, which missed the estimate of $0.87.
What were Casey's General Stores’s (NASDAQ:CASY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which missed the estimate of $1.9B.
