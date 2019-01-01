ñol

Casey's General Stores
(NASDAQ:CASY)
209.98
3.57[1.73%]
At close: May 27
209.98
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low206.94 - 210.25
52 Week High/Low170.82 - 222.08
Open / Close206.94 / 209.98
Float / Outstanding28M / 37.1M
Vol / Avg.144.4K / 293.3K
Mkt Cap7.8B
P/E24.42
50d Avg. Price203.15
Div / Yield1.4/0.67%
Payout Ratio16.05
EPS1.72
Total Float28M

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Casey's General Stores reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 8

EPS

$1.710

Quarterly Revenue

$3B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Casey's General Stores using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Casey's General Stores Questions & Answers

Q
When is Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reporting earnings?
A

Casey's General Stores (CASY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.76, which missed the estimate of $0.87.

Q
What were Casey's General Stores’s (NASDAQ:CASY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which missed the estimate of $1.9B.

