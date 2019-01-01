Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.520
Quarterly Revenue
$4.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.8M
Earnings History
Cara Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reporting earnings?
Cara Therapeutics (CARA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.29, which beat the estimate of $-0.62.
What were Cara Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:CARA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $130K.
