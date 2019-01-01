QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
79.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Carasent ASA is an investment management company that provides services to businesses that develop entrepreneurial and e-health solutions. The company has a system called 'Webdoc' a cloud-based medical record system with integrated add-on services for the private and public health care industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carasent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carasent (APXZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carasent (OTCPK: APXZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carasent's (APXZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carasent.

Q

What is the target price for Carasent (APXZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carasent

Q

Current Stock Price for Carasent (APXZF)?

A

The stock price for Carasent (OTCPK: APXZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carasent (APXZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carasent.

Q

When is Carasent (OTCPK:APXZF) reporting earnings?

A

Carasent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carasent (APXZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carasent.

Q

What sector and industry does Carasent (APXZF) operate in?

A

Carasent is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.