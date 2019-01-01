CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CalAmp
CalAmp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) was reported by Jefferies on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting CAMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.06% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) was provided by Jefferies, and CalAmp maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CalAmp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CalAmp was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CalAmp (CAMP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $13.00. The current price CalAmp (CAMP) is trading at is $7.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.