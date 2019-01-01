ñol

CalAmp
(NASDAQ:CAMP)
7.18
0.13[1.84%]
At close: May 27
7.18
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.98 - 7.22
52 Week High/Low4.7 - 14.51
Open / Close7.04 / 7.18
Float / Outstanding30.2M / 36.1M
Vol / Avg.195.5K / 259.5K
Mkt Cap258.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float30.2M

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CalAmp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$68.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$68.4M

Earnings Recap

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CalAmp beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $13.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 25.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CalAmp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 0.06 0.07 0.05
EPS Actual -0.08 0.08 0.08 0.14
Revenue Estimate 79.18M 79.91M 80.25M 83.68M
Revenue Actual 68.78M 79.01M 79.67M 81.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CalAmp Questions & Answers

Q
When is CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) reporting earnings?
A

CalAmp (CAMP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were CalAmp’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $88.1M, which beat the estimate of $86.9M.

