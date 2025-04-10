Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc EWTX

On April 2, Edgewise Therapeutics priced an underwritten public offering of 9.94 million shares at $20.13 per share, expecting to raise approximately $200 million. The offering is set to close on April 3, pending customary conditions. The company's stock fell around 55% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.60.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 EWTX Price Action: Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics gained 8.8% to close at $12.50 on Wednesday.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics gained 8.8% to close at $12.50 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 15.43 Momentum score.

Genfit SA GNFT

On Feb. 7, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce reiterated Genfit with a Buy rating and maintained a $13 price target. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $2.55.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 GNFT Price Action: Shares of Genfit dipped 21.4% to close at $2.64 on Wednesday.

Shares of Genfit dipped 21.4% to close at $2.64 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in GNFT stock.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp CAMP

On March 27, CalAmp reported a quarterly loss of $11.04 per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. “We are off to a strong start in 2025, building on the momentum of a successful 2024, which included advancing our Phase 1 clinical program in UCDs, establishing key research collaborations, securing important regulatory designations, and completing our initial public offering,” said Josh Mandel-Brehm, Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4. The company's stock fell around 49% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.39.

RSI Value: 23.1

23.1 CAMP Price Action: Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics dipped 7.4% to close at $2.14 on Wednesday.

Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics dipped 7.4% to close at $2.14 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CAMP shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock