Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of ThredUp Inc. TDUP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales forecast.

ThredUp posted a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share, compared to market estimates for a loss of 7 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $71.29 million versus expectations of $68.19 million.

ThredUp shares jumped 19.6% to $5.31 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AIFU Inc . AIFU rose 76.4% to $0.2178 in pre-market trading after falling around 11% on Monday.

Marin Software Incorporated MRIN surged 70.6% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Monday.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SXTC gained 64.5% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Monday.

BloomZ Inc. BLMZ jumped 53.4% to $0.2770 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION CAMP gained 44.3% to $2.77 in pre-market trading.

JBDI Holdings Limited JBDI surged 32.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after announcing a $1.0 million share repurchase program.

Intrepid Potash, Inc . IPI gained 19.4% to $38.88 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

WeRide Inc . WRD gained 13.1% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Uber to bring autonomous vehicles to 15 additional cities.

. gained 13.1% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Uber to bring autonomous vehicles to 15 additional cities. Pony AI Inc PONY climbed 11.8% to $10.85 in pre-market trading. PONY AI and Uber announced a strategic partnership to advance autonomous mobility.

Losers

Cadiz Inc. CDZI shares dipped 37.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.

NuCana plc NCNA shares fell 28.8% to $0.7821 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 130% on Monday.

BRC Inc . BRCC shares fell 24.3% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

N2OFF, Inc . NITO fell 22.7% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading after jumping 140% on Monday.

. fell 22.7% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading after jumping 140% on Monday. Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY declined 21.6% to $0.0250 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally, on Monday, announced a reverse stock split.

Energys Group Limited ENGS shares tumbled 19.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Monday.

Hyperscale Data, Inc . GPUS dipped 17.2% to $6.42 in pre-market trading. Hyperscale Data shares jumped 466% on Monday after the company issued FY25 sales guidance.

. dipped 17.2% to $6.42 in pre-market trading. Hyperscale Data shares jumped 466% on Monday after the company issued FY25 sales guidance. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 8.4% to $113.45 in pre-market trading. Palantir reported in-line earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Palantir reported first-quarter revenue of $883.86 million, beating analyst estimates of $862.83 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year guidance

Arcus Biosciences, In c. RCUS fell 7.1% to $8.31 in pre-market trading.

c. fell 7.1% to $8.31 in pre-market trading. Fabrinet FN fell 6.8% to $206.00 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results and issued fourth-quarter guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

