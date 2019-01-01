Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting CAKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.09% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Cheesecake Factory maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cheesecake Factory, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cheesecake Factory was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $48.00. The current price Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is trading at is $34.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
