Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cheesecake Factory missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $166.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cheesecake Factory's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.71
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.65
|0.80
|0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|773.44M
|762.44M
|742.58M
|604.21M
|Revenue Actual
|776.69M
|754.47M
|768.96M
|627.42M
Earnings History
Cheesecake Factory Questions & Answers
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
The Actual Revenue was $569.9M, which missed the estimate of $571.6M.
