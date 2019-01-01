ñol

Conagra Brands
(NYSE:CAG)
33.12
0.14[0.42%]
At close: May 27
33.15
0.0300[0.09%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low32.8 - 33.25
52 Week High/Low30.06 - 39.09
Open / Close32.94 / 33.15
Float / Outstanding354.6M / 479.9M
Vol / Avg.3.9M / 5M
Mkt Cap15.9B
P/E15.42
50d Avg. Price34.36
Div / Yield1.25/3.77%
Payout Ratio56.4
EPS0.45
Total Float354.6M

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Conagra Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 7

EPS

$0.580

Quarterly Revenue

$2.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$2.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conagra Brands reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.49 0.52 0.58
EPS Actual 0.64 0.50 0.54 0.59
Revenue Estimate 3.02B 2.54B 2.71B 2.72B
Revenue Actual 3.06B 2.65B 2.74B 2.77B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Conagra Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Conagra Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reporting earnings?
A

Conagra Brands (CAG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.38.

Q
What were Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.9B, which beat the estimate of $1.9B.

