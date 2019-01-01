Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conagra Brands reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.49
|0.52
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.50
|0.54
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|3.02B
|2.54B
|2.71B
|2.72B
|Revenue Actual
|3.06B
|2.65B
|2.74B
|2.77B
