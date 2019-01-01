Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cable One
Cable One Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cable One (NYSE: CABO) was reported by Raymond James on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1700.00 expecting CABO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.23% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cable One (NYSE: CABO) was provided by Raymond James, and Cable One maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cable One, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cable One was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cable One (CABO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2000.00 to $1700.00. The current price Cable One (CABO) is trading at is $1285.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
