Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cable One beat estimated earnings by 109.93%, reporting an EPS of $24.1 versus an estimate of $11.48.

Revenue was up $85.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 11.79 12.64 11.31 10.81 EPS Actual 10.54 8.33 16.68 11.19 Revenue Estimate 430.67M 424.33M 388.93M 337.85M Revenue Actual 432.59M 430.24M 401.75M 341.26M

