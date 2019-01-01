ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cable One
(NYSE:CABO)
1285.63
5.57[0.44%]
At close: May 27
1248.77
-36.8600[-2.87%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1271.63 - 1297.27
52 Week High/Low1049.81 - 2136.14
Open / Close1294.7 / 1285.04
Float / Outstanding4.3M / 6M
Vol / Avg.41.3K / 48.4K
Mkt Cap7.7B
P/E20.68
50d Avg. Price1325.99
Div / Yield11/0.86%
Payout Ratio17.3
EPS28.49
Total Float4.3M

Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cable One reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$13.580

Quarterly Revenue

$426.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$426.7M

Earnings Recap

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cable One beat estimated earnings by 109.93%, reporting an EPS of $24.1 versus an estimate of $11.48.

Revenue was up $85.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 11.79 12.64 11.31 10.81
EPS Actual 10.54 8.33 16.68 11.19
Revenue Estimate 430.67M 424.33M 388.93M 337.85M
Revenue Actual 432.59M 430.24M 401.75M 341.26M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 11.79 12.64 11.31 10.81
EPS Actual 10.54 8.33 16.68 11.19
Revenue Estimate 430.67M 424.33M 388.93M 337.85M
Revenue Actual 432.59M 430.24M 401.75M 341.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cable One using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cable One Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reporting earnings?
A

Cable One (CABO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $4.97, which missed the estimate of $5.36.

Q
What were Cable One’s (NYSE:CABO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $241M, which missed the estimate of $244.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.