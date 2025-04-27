Warren Buffett's Top Stock Picks Now Come With a 15% Income Bonus Through This Fund

A new ETF is offering investors the chance to follow in the footsteps of one of the world’s most successful investors and earn income at the same time.

What Happened: The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is now available for investment. It holds the top 20 most heavily weighted stocks in Berkshire Hathaway BRK, including shares of Berkshire Hathaway itself.

The ETF aims to generate an annual income of 15% by selling call options and distributing monthly payments of 1.25% to shareholders.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway, which has seen a 17% return year-to-date, is the largest holding in the ETF, making up 10.6% of the fund, reports CNBC.

Also Read: Warren Buffett Doubles Down On Japan: Another Yen Bond Blitz Amid Growing US Market Volatility

Other significant holdings include Apple Inc. AAPL, American Express AXP, Kroger KR, VeriSign VRSN, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C, Visa V and Coca-Cola KO.

This new ETF provides a unique opportunity for investors to emulate Buffett’s investment strategy and earn income at the same time.

This is a feature that Berkshire Hathaway does not offer, as it is well-known for not paying a dividend.

The ETF’s strategy of selling call options and distributing monthly payments to shareholders is designed to generate a steady income stream, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Read Next

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake In Japan’s Top Trading Firms

Image: Shutterstock