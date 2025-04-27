April 27, 2025 1:54 PM 1 min read

Warren Buffett's Top Stock Picks Now Come With a 15% Income Bonus Through This Fund

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A new ETF is offering investors the chance to follow in the footsteps of one of the world’s most successful investors and earn income at the same time.

What Happened: The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is now available for investment. It holds the top 20 most heavily weighted stocks in Berkshire Hathaway BRK, including shares of Berkshire Hathaway itself.

The ETF aims to generate an annual income of 15% by selling call options and distributing monthly payments of 1.25% to shareholders.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway, which has seen a 17% return year-to-date, is the largest holding in the ETF, making up 10.6% of the fund, reports CNBC.

Also Read: Warren Buffett Doubles Down On Japan: Another Yen Bond Blitz Amid Growing US Market Volatility

Other significant holdings include Apple Inc. AAPLAmerican Express AXPKroger KRVeriSign VRSNBank of America BACCitigroup CVisa V and Coca-Cola KO.

This new ETF provides a unique opportunity for investors to emulate Buffett’s investment strategy and earn income at the same time.

This is a feature that Berkshire Hathaway does not offer, as it is well-known for not paying a dividend.

The ETF’s strategy of selling call options and distributing monthly payments to shareholders is designed to generate a steady income stream, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Read Next

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake In Japan’s Top Trading Firms

Image: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$208.590.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.93
Growth
44.88
Quality
84.91
Value
7.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$265.00-0.87%
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$39.720.35%
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$68.350.28%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$71.92-0.83%
KR Logo
KRThe Kroger Co
$69.25-2.94%
V Logo
VVisa Inc
$335.15-0.17%
VRSN Logo
VRSNVeriSign Inc
$272.798.00%
Got Questions? Ask
Which stocks in OMAH ETF will outperform?
How could Berkshire Hathaway's strategy inspire others?
What impact will monthly payments have on investor interest?
Is the income-focused ETF trend gaining traction?
Which tech stocks might benefit from Buffett's picks?
How will Apple's performance affect OMAH ETF?
Which financial services could see growth from this ETF?
What risks do call option strategies pose for investors?
How does this ETF compare to traditional income funds?
Which sectors may attract investors due to ETFs like OMAH?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesMarketsBerkshire HathawayETFWarren Buffett
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved