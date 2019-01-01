ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Citigroup
(NYSE:C)
53.62
-0.47[-0.87%]
At close: May 27
53.64
0.0200[0.04%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Day High/Low53.04 - 54
52 Week High/Low45.4 - 80.29
Open / Close54 / 53.62
Float / Outstanding1.9B / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.19.5M / 28.6M
Mkt Cap104.1B
P/E6.28
50d Avg. Price51.83
Div / Yield2.04/3.80%
Payout Ratio23.89
EPS2.03
Total Float1.9B

Citigroup (NYSE:C), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Citigroup reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$2.020

Quarterly Revenue

$19.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$19.2B

Earnings Recap

Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citigroup beat estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.57.

Revenue was down $141.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.37 1.68 1.96 2.60
EPS Actual 1.46 2.15 2.85 3.62
Revenue Estimate 16.77B 17.01B 17.20B 18.82B
Revenue Actual 17.02B 17.15B 17.47B 19.33B

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.37 1.68 1.96 2.60
EPS Actual 1.46 2.15 2.85 3.62
Revenue Estimate 16.77B 17.01B 17.20B 18.82B
Revenue Actual 17.02B 17.15B 17.47B 19.33B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Citigroup using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Citigroup Questions & Answers

Q
When is Citigroup (NYSE:C) reporting earnings?
A

Citigroup (C) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Citigroup (NYSE:C)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Q
What were Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $17.9B, which beat the estimate of $17.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.