May 27, 2025 3:48 PM 2 min read

Why Is Diagnostic Firm Hologic Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Private equity firms TPG and Blackstone BX recently bid to acquire Hologic Inc. HOLX, valuing the U.S. medical technology company at over $16 billion.

Hologic is an American medical technology company primarily focused on women’s health. It sells medical devices for diagnostics, surgery, and imaging.

While Hologic rejected the initial nonbinding offer, citing sources, the Financial Times writes that the negotiations could resume.

Benzinga reached out to Hologic for comments.

Also Read: FDA Warns Hologic Over BioZorb Manufacturing Violations

The proposed buyout valued Hologic between $16.3 billion and $16.7 billion, including debt, and would have priced shares at $70 to $72—well above the company’s closing price of $54.28 on Friday.

The FT report adds that if successful, the deal would have ranked among the largest leveraged buyouts of the year.

Despite the generous premium, Hologic declined the approach. Its stock has dropped about 24% this year, weighed down by U.S. tariffs and softening demand.

Hologic reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2025, the same as last year, beating the consensus of $1.02. Sales decreased 1.2% year over year to $1.05 billion, beating the consensus of $1 billion.

Hologic lowered fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $4.25-4.35 to $4.15-4.25 compared to consensus of $4.26, based on tariffs and geopolitical conditions.

The company reaffirmed sales guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.10 billion compared to the consensus of $4.08 billion.

Hologic expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.04-1.07 per share versus consensus of $1.10 and sales of $1 billion-1.01 billion compared to the consensus of $1.03 billion.

The FT report noted that CEO MacMillan acknowledged in the company’s recent quarterly earnings call that the business had endured “a tumultuous few months from a macroeconomic and policy perspective.” Still, it emphasized that the firm is making progress.

Hologic has long been viewed as a possible takeover target. Activist investor Carl Icahn acquired a 12.5% stake in 2013, prompting the company to adopt a poison pill strategy. Icahn later secured two board seats and influenced leadership changes, including Steve MacMillan’s appointment as CEO.

Price Action: HOLX stock is up 15.1% at $62.48 at the last check Tuesday.

Posted In:
