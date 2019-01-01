|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.190
|0.0300
|REV
|1.060B
|1.003B
|-57.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Banco Santander Mexico’s space includes: Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB), Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC).
The latest price target for Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) was reported by B of A Securities on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BSMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) is $5.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 3, 2021.
Banco Santander Mexico’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander Mexico.
Banco Santander Mexico is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.