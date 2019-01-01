QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/78.5K
Div / Yield
0.18/3.13%
52 Wk
4.49 - 6.67
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
26.54
Open
-
P/E
8.59
EPS
3.87
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 1:55PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco Santander Mexico SA is the fourth- largest bank by assets in Mexico. The company's operating segments include Retail Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking and Corporate Activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. The Retail Banking segment encompasses the entire commercial banking business. Its activities include products and services for SME such as personal loans, deposit-taking, employee payroll accounts for corporate customers, credit and debit cards, and overdraft facilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.190 0.0300
REV1.060B1.003B-57.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banco Santander Mexico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco Santander Mexico's (BSMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) was reported by B of A Securities on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BSMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX)?

A

The stock price for Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) is $5.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 3, 2021.

Q

When is Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Santander Mexico’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander Mexico.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) operate in?

A

Banco Santander Mexico is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.