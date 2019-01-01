QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.16%
52 Wk
17.86 - 31.17
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
1.05
Open
-
P/E
6.36
EPS
2.88
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. The company's diverse affiliates offer leading, alpha-generating investment products to investors around the world. Its segment includes Quant and Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. Its affiliates offer products in the U.S, global, international and emerging markets equities; U.S. fixed income; and alternative investments, including timber and secondary Funds.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.530 0.1500
REV109.900M162.900M53.000M

BrightSphere Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BrightSphere Investment's (BSIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BSIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BrightSphere Investment (BSIG)?

A

The stock price for BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) is $24.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) pay a dividend?

A

The next BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) reporting earnings?

A

BrightSphere Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrightSphere Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) operate in?

A

BrightSphere Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.