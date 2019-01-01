|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.530
|0.1500
|REV
|109.900M
|162.900M
|53.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BrightSphere Investment’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), P10 (NYSE:PX) and Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC).
The latest price target for BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BSIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) is $24.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
BrightSphere Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BrightSphere Investment.
BrightSphere Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.