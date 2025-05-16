May 16, 2025 3:57 PM 2 min read

Cava Beats Q1 Expectations, Analyst Names It A 'Top Pick' Amid Expansion Push

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles reiterates Cava Group CAVA with a Buy and maintains a $120 price forecast.

On Thursday, the company reported its quarterly earnings results, where the first-quarter revenue increased 28.2% year-over-year to $331.83 million, beating the consensus estimate of $326.88 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share. The company noted that net income included an income tax benefit of $10.7 million related to equity-based compensation.

Also Read: CAVA On Track With Ambitious Expansion Plans Of Having 1,000 Restaurants By 2032: Trump Tariff ‘Exposure Remains Limited,’ Says CEO

Charles views Cava Group, along with Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, as one of the most compelling names under coverage, highlighting solid first-quarter sales that met investor expectations.

The analyst noted that the company’s unique advantage from organic brand discovery and meaningful sales catalysts, sees potential upside to 2025 same-store sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, maintains estimates, and a “Top Pick” rating.

Charles emphasized that organic brand discovery remains Cava Group’s most distinctive growth driver, contributing to a 7.5% traffic increase in first quarter, despite widespread declines across the restaurant industry.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

The analyst added that this momentum is supported by tangible sales catalysts such as 2025 menu innovation—featuring seasonal LTOs and a fall launch of chicken shawarma—operational enhancements to boost service speed, and a stronger loyalty program, which drove a 340 basis point increase in data-rich sales during Q1.

Charles remains optimistic about Cava Group’s long-term plan to scale to over 1,000 locations by the end of 2032, citing the brand's geographic flexibility.

With the Zoës Kitchen conversion now complete, the analyst sees sharper execution on digital growth, loyalty programs, catering, and menu innovation—fueled by a strong founder-led leadership team and strategic guidance from Chair Ron Shaich, positioning the company for continued outperformance in 2025.

Price Action: CAVA shares are trading lower by 1.6% to $97.42 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

BROS Logo
BROSDutch Bros Inc
$73.342.39%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.31
Growth
93.16
Quality
-
Value
9.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CAVA Logo
CAVACava Group Inc
$97.27-1.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
EquitiesNewsTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert Ideas
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved