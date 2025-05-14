May 14, 2025 12:53 PM 2 min read

This Digital Realty Trust Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Fiona Liang initiated coverage on EHang Holdings Limited EH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. EHang shares closed at $19.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $200. Digital Realty Trust shares closed at $165.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Logan Reich initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc. BROS with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $83. Dutch Bros shares closed at $70.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp. LEU with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $145. Centrus Energy shares closed at $92.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Bill Ryan initiated coverage on Enova International, Inc. ENVA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $124. Enova International shares closed at $99.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

