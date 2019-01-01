QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Biophytis SA is a France-based biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. The company's drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and DMD.

Biophytis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biophytis (BPTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ: BPTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biophytis's (BPTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biophytis (BPTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biophytis (NASDAQ: BPTS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BPTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 274.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biophytis (BPTS)?

A

The stock price for Biophytis (NASDAQ: BPTS) is $4.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biophytis (BPTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biophytis.

Q

When is Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) reporting earnings?

A

Biophytis’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Biophytis (BPTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biophytis.

Q

What sector and industry does Biophytis (BPTS) operate in?

A

Biophytis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.