State Street To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

- Ascendiant Capital raised Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) price target from $11.5 to $14. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Duos Technologies shares closed at $10.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital increased the price target for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) from $4.25 to $4.5. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Maison Solutions shares closed at $0.3185 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) price target from $7 to $0.5. Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Mereo BioPharma shares closed at $0.2854 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies slashed the price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) from $114 to $63. Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft maintained a Buy rating. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares closed at $19.72 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from $197 to $217. Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $207.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) price target from $13.5 to $16. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating. DigitalBridge shares settled at $15.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) price target from $34 to $29. Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Hold rating. America’s Car-Mart closed at $25.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) price target from $39 to $44. BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating. CarGurus shares closed at $38.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup increased the price target for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) from $136 to $150. Citigroup analyst Emily Ericksen maintained a Buy rating. State Street shares settled at $131.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) price target from $142 to $144. Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger maintained a Buy rating. Popular shares closed at $125.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
