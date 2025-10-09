This Oracle Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Rob Oliver initiated coverage on Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $365. Oracle shares closed at $288.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad initiated coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $53. Scholar Rock shares closed at $38.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nathan Stein initiated coverage on Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $400. Evercore shares closed at $318.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Arren Cyganovich initiated coverage on Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $153. Popular shares closed at $125.82 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter initiated coverage on Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $80. Whirlpool shares closed at $77.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
