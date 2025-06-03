Box, Freeport-McMoRan, FTAI Aviation And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, said silver is making a catchup trade, and it's breaking out. She expects copper to join the party, so she picks Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX for a breakout.

Supporting her view, Freeport-McMoRan reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on April 24. Revenue stood at $5.73 billion, beating the consensus of $5.44 billion. Copper sales volumes totaled 872 million pounds, exceeding the January 2025 estimate.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners names Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG as his final trade.

As per recent news, Cheniere Energy announced on May 28 that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a long-term Integrated Production Marketing gas supply agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI is a great story. It has done well since hitting the lows, and he expects the stock to keep going.

Supporting his view, Stifel analyst Frank Galanti upgraded FTAI Aviation from Hold to Buy on May 2 and maintained the price target of $123.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Box, Inc. BOX had a nice post-earnings rally.

Box reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share on May 27, beating the Street estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue was $276 million, beating the consensus estimate of $274.8 million and increasing over revenue of $264.66 million from the same period last year.

Price Action:

Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 4.3% to close at $40.15 on Monday.

Cheniere Energy gained 2.6% to close at $243.23 on Monday.

FTAI Aviation shares rose 2.7% to settle at $120.35 during the session.

Box shares gained 0.8% to close at $38.11 on Monday.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock