Bonso Electronics International Inc mainly designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products for private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers (OBMs) and original design manufacturers. The company's operating segment includes Scales and Others; Pet Electronics Products and Rental and Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Pet Electronics Products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. The sensor-based scale products of the company include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal and industrial scales which are used in consumer, commercial and industrial applications.