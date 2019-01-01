QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.17 - 12.7
Mkt Cap
19.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.94
EPS
0
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 10:38AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Bonso Electronics International Inc mainly designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products for private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers (OBMs) and original design manufacturers. The company's operating segment includes Scales and Others; Pet Electronics Products and Rental and Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Pet Electronics Products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. The sensor-based scale products of the company include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal and industrial scales which are used in consumer, commercial and industrial applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bonso Electronics Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonso Electronics Intl (BNSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bonso Electronics Intl's (BNSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bonso Electronics Intl (BNSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonso Electronics Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonso Electronics Intl (BNSO)?

A

The stock price for Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) is $3.9846 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonso Electronics Intl (BNSO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2006 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2006.

Q

When is Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) reporting earnings?

A

Bonso Electronics Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonso Electronics Intl (BNSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonso Electronics Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonso Electronics Intl (BNSO) operate in?

A

Bonso Electronics Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.