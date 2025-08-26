Semtech Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nio, Heico, Bank of Nova Scotia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were slightly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Semtech Corporation SMTC rose sharply during Tuesday's session as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the market closed on Monday.

Semtech reported second-quarter revenue of $257 million, beating analyst estimates of $256.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating estimates of 40 cents per share.

Semtech shares jumped 11.5% to $56.89 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

n shares jumped 80% to $53.78 after the company announced it will sell 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses for $23 billion. Domo, Inc. DOMO jumped 23.7% to $17.10 after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $13 to $21.

. shares rose 15% to $12.58. Energy Fuels and Vulcan Elements signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on creating a resilient domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets independent of China. Ranpak Holdings Corp. PACK gained 13.6% to $5.49 after inking a multi-year deal with Walmart to deploy autofill AI-powered packaging across next-gen fulfillment centers.

gained 6.6% to $14.59. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp upgraded VF from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $20. The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS rose 6% to $60.74 following strong quarterly results.

