Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Blackboxstocks using advanced sorting and filters.
Blackboxstocks Questions & Answers
When is Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) reporting earnings?
Blackboxstocks (BLBX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Blackboxstocks’s (NASDAQ:BLBX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7M, which beat the estimate of $1.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.