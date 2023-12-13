Why Despegar.com Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. DESP rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company raised its FY23 financial guidance.

The company said it now sees revenue of $690 million to $700 million, versus previous forecast of $670 million to $700 million.

Despegar.com shares gained 16.4% to $9.90 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK jumped 127.5% to $4.80 after the company announced initial topline dose-expansion data from its ongoing Phase 1A/B clinical trial of SL-172154 in combination with AZA in frontline HR-MDS and TP53m AML patients.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares gained 63.8% to $0.4110 after the company announced it received FDA PMA supplement approval for its next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC shares jumped 59% to $3.7199 after the company announced data from the CFT7455 Phase 1 trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Following the update, Stifel analyst Bradley Canino upgraded C4 Therapeutics from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2 to $12.

RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares gained 38.3% to $0.2016 after declining 9% on Tuesday.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. IOAC shares rose 36% to $11.66.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares gained 26% to $1.1708 after surging 29% on Tuesday.

Nephros, Inc. NEPH rose 23% to $3.16.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 21.7% to $5.95 after the company announced results for MitoCareX Bio with its drug discovery platform.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 21% to $1.35. Eos Energy and Pine Gate Renewables announced partnership expansion with a minimum additional volume Of 500MWH.

Photronics, Inc. PLAB gained 18.7% to $25.66 following fourth-quarter results.

Mynaric AG MYNA shares surged 18.2% to $5.66 after the company received a $33 million order from Northrop Grumman.

QuantaSing Group Limited QSG rose 17.2% to $2.4380 following first-quarter results.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN gained 16% to $2.8899.

Aurora Mobile Limited JG shares gained 14% to $2.8254. Aurora Mobile said its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Muhua Information Technology Co., Ltd.

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM surged 13.6% to $50.38 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

LQR House Inc. LQR rose 9.5% to $1.4126. LQR House announced its new marketing campaign for Soda Jerk.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX gained 7.4% to $384.03 after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of VX-548 for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

REV Group, Inc. REVG gained 7.3% to $18.31 following upbeat quarterly results.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM rose 6.3% to $51.96. Cal-Maine has temporarily ceased production at a facility in Kansas following an outbreak of avian influenza at the site.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO shares rose 3.5% to $162.64. Take-Two will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, effective prior to market open on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Losers

Hywin Holdings Ltd. HYW shares fell 46.6% to $3.0001.

Boqii Holding Limited BQ declined 33.3% to $0.6670.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 32.2% to $0.5497 as the company announced outcomes from meeting with the FDA regarding the company's next Phase 2 study supporting the advancement of next generation capecitabine for cancer patients.

Loop Media, Inc. LPTV fell 28.3% to $0.9246 following fourth-quarter results.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP declined 27% to $0.1415. TC BioPharm announced plan to implement ADS ratio change.

SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH fell 25.5% to $0.3051.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR fell 24.6% to $0.2637.

Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 18.8% to $0.0690. Green Giant recently announced pricing of its public offering.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS fell 16.2% to $0.46 after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX fell 15.8% to $3.24. Blackboxstocks announced it executed a definitive agreement to acquire Evtec Aluminium Limited.

IN8bio, Inc. INAB shares fell 10.8% to $1.46 after jumping 28% on Tuesday. IN8bio recently announced updated data from its Phase 1 investigator-sponsored trial of INB-100 in patients with hematologic malignancies.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH declined 11% to $9.74 as the company lowered its FY23 guidance.

Medifast, Inc. MED fell 9% to $68.66. LifeMD announced a strategic alliance with Medifast to offer transformative weight management solution.

Pfizer Inc. PFE declined 8.8% to $26.07 after the company provided FY24 guidance.

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU fell 6.2% to $5.20.

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV fell 6% to $28.51. Southwest Airlines sees fourth-quarter unit revenues to be down 9%-10% vs. prior view of down 9%-11%.

