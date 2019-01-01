GSE Systems Inc is a company engaged in providing engineering, expert staffing, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. It is also into providing interactive computer-based tutorials and simulation software for the refining, chemical, and petrochemical industries. It functions through two segments: Performance Improvement Solutions segment that is associated with developing simulation applications for both training and engineering needs and the Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment provides specialized workforce solutions primarily to the nuclear industry. Its geographical segments include the United States, Europe, and Asia, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.