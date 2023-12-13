Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, after the Federal Reserve announced its policy decision on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.58% to 36,789.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.63% to 14,624.74. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 4,672.48.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, materials shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced its decision to maintain the federal funds rate target range at 5.25%-5.5% on Wednesday.

Equities Trading UP

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC shares shot up 85% to $4.33 after the company announced data from the CFT7455 Phase 1 trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Following the update, Stifel analyst Bradley Canino upgraded C4 Therapeutics from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2 to $12.

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK got a boost, surging 100% to $4.23 after the company announced initial topline dose-expansion data from its ongoing Phase 1A/B clinical trial of SL-172154 in combination with AZA in frontline HR-MDS and TP53m AML patients.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares were also up, gaining 79% to $0.4481 after the company announced it received FDA PMA supplement approval for its next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.

Equities Trading DOWN

Loop Media, Inc. LPTV shares dropped 39% to $0.7812 following fourth-quarter results.

Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX were down 25% to $2.87 after the company acquired Evtec Aluminium Limited, a supplier to the EV and luxury automotive markets.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA was down, falling 21% to $0.6401 after the company said it recently had a meeting with the FDA about their Next Generation Capecitabine (NGC-Cap) for cancer patients.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $69.37 while gold traded up 0.2% at $1,997.90.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $22.925 on Wednesday while copper rose 0.1% to $3.7880.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.06%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.08% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.22% The German DAX fell 0.15% French CAC 40 fell 0.16%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.15%.

Industrial production in the Eurozone fell by 0.7% month-over-month in October versus a 1.0% decline in the prior period. German current account surplus increased to EUR 21.4 billion in October from EUR 9.6 billion in the year-ago month.

Industrial production in the U.K. fell by 0.8% month-over-month in October, while UK's trade deficit increased to £4.480 billion in October. The British economy contracted by 0.3% in October versus September.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.89% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.15%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, rose 0.05%.

Total passenger vehicle sales in India rose by 4.3% year-over-year to 288,062 in November. The Bank of Japan's index for big manufacturers' sentiment rose to 12 in the fourth quarter versus a reading of 9 in the prior quarter.

Economics

Mortgage applications in the U.S. rose by 7.4% in the week ending Dec. 8.

U.S. producer prices came in steady for November from October, versus a revised 0.4% decline in the prior period, and versus market estimates of a 0.1% rise.

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 4.259 million barrels in the week ending Dec. 8, versus a 4.632 million decline from the prior week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept the range for its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%.

