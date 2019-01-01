Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Black Knight
Black Knight Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting BKI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Black Knight downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Black Knight, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Black Knight was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Black Knight (BKI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $83.00 to $80.00. The current price Black Knight (BKI) is trading at is $68.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
